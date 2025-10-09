Boners of the Day From October 9th, 2025

Boner Candidate #1: FOR GOD’S SAKE…WON’T SOMEONE STEP UP AND TAKE RESPONSIBILITY?

Two dozen beluga whales in Niagara Falls, Marineland Amusement park, are slated to be euthanized unless they receive commitment for financial help. Nearly 30 whales are set to be placed to death because of lack of financial commitment. When permits were denied to export the whales to China, Marineland stated they have no other options even though The Canadian Fisheries Minister said Marineland is responsible for the whales.

Read Here

!!!WINNER!!!

Boner Candidate #2: NO. NO. NO.

In Florida, a bill was represented, that would withhold state funding to higher education unless they rename streets to late podcaster, Charlie Kirk. Florida state Rep. Kevin Steele proposed the bill, and claimed on X, “I’m honored to file HB 113, which renames a street at each of the 40 public institutions in Florida to Charlie James Kirk.” he proposal states, “State funds shall be withheld from any state university or Florida College System institution whose board of trustees fails to redesignate the roadway or portion of a roadway listed in subsections (1) and (2), respectively, within 90 days after the effective date of this act.”

Read Here

Boner Candidate #3: SPORTS BUILDS CHARACTER

Part 1: Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon was fined $100,000 after a heated altercation with running back Emari Demercado following a costly fumble during the team’s 22-21 loss to the Tennessee Titans. Gannon later apologized to Demercado and the team, acknowledging that he let the moment get the better of him. Despite the incident, no further punishment will be handed down to Gannon, and Demercado will not face consequences for his mistake.

Read Here

Part 2: Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was fined $250,000 by the NFL for making an “obscene gesture” towards fans during the Cowboys’ victory over the New York Jets. Jones apologized on his radio show, claiming the middle finger gesture was inadvertent and meant for celebrating with Cowboys fans. Despite the fine, Jones is expected to appeal the penalty.

Read Here