Geek News From September 8th, 2025

Star Wars Lightsaber

An Anonymous Fan has bought the Darth Vader Lightsaber for 3.6 million dollars.

Wednesday

The series has been renewed for a season 3 and fans should examine the final episode of season 2 to expect what will come in season 3.

Alien: Romulus

The director of Alien: Romulus will not return for any sequel.

Star Trek

In a recent interview, Noah Hawley explains that the reason for the cancellation of his original Star Trek Film was because there was an “unboxing of data.”

Avengers: Doomsday

Mark Ruffalo and Ryan Reynolds claim that they will not appear in the film Avengers: Doomsday