Geek News on the Radio for August 12th, 2024

LOTS OF D23 NEWS!!!
THINGS COMING YOUR WAY FROM DISNEY!!!
-Look at Star Wars Series – Skeleton Crew
Coming December 3rd to Disney+!
-First Footage from Next Star Wars Movie- Mandalorian and Grogu
-New Tron Movie with Nine Inch Nails on Soundtrack!!!
-Pixar announces making Incredibles 3
-More into Agatha All Along Show
-Iron Heart Show Teaser
-More Looks at Captain America Brave New World
-Extended Look on Daredevil- Daredevil Born Again
Want more details for all these cool new projects? Read more here!