Geek News on the Radio for August 12th, 2024

LOTS OF D23 NEWS!!!

THINGS COMING YOUR WAY FROM DISNEY!!!

-Look at Star Wars Series – Skeleton Crew

Coming December 3rd to Disney+!

-First Footage from Next Star Wars Movie- Mandalorian and Grogu

-New Tron Movie with Nine Inch Nails on Soundtrack!!!

-Pixar announces making Incredibles 3

-More into Agatha All Along Show

-Iron Heart Show Teaser

-More Looks at Captain America Brave New World

-Extended Look on Daredevil- Daredevil Born Again

