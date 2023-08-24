Geek News on the Radio for August 24th, 2023

Rebel Moon | Teaser Trailer
A colony at the end of a galaxy finds itself threatened by a tyrannical ruling force, and some unknown individual becomes their hope for survival.
Percy Jackson and the Olympians | Trailer
Percy Jackson, a demigod, attempts to prevent wars against Olympian Gods.
Disney+ to release shows on Blu-rays
Disney is releasing physical copies of The Mandalorian, Loki, and WandaVision. Read more here!
Atari 2600+ – Rerelease of the Original
Enjoy your favorite Atari games on this rerelease of its original systems. Not only does the Atari 2600+ pull double cartridge duty, it also features HDMI and widescreen mode for easy connectivity to modern TVs. Read more here!