Boner of the Day for August 24th, 2023

Boner Candidate #1: FIND THESE SO CALLED ‘PARENTS’ AND TAKE THEIR KIDS AWAY.
Parents seems to be cracking up about this viral trend, but it’s leaving their children shell shocked. Parents are video taping themselves, cracking raw eggs on their children’s foreheads instead of a bowl, and then posting it on social media. Contrary to the popular cereal catchphrase, tricks are NOT for kids. “So I’m wondering why in a short video you would trick them?” Dr. Don Grant, national adviser for Healthy Device Management of Newport Healthcare said, “To do this to gain hearts, likes, [or feel] ‘I’m cool’ — you are risking having your child not trust you.” It’s all yolks, and giggles until someone get’s upset.
via Fox News
Boner Candidate #2: I WOULDN’T BE SURPRISED TO LEARN THAT ALL TEACHERS START THE SCHOOL DAY WITH A SNORT.
A 3rd grade teacher in Oklahoma was caught red handed, or should I say red faced, on the first day of school when the superintendent took her out of class, and a police officer arrested her for public intoxication. Kimberly Coates, was questioned why there was a full glass of wine on her desk, amongst other things. “I know I’ve been having a hard time – am I going to get fired?” Coates asked. The superintendent replied, “Honestly, yes – or you can resign. You’re under the influence at school with kids.”
via Daily Mail
Boner Candidate #3: I WAS SPEEDING FOR INTERCOURSE.
A Utah man, William Emerson, admitted that he “smoked marijuana before ‘the incident’, and takes prescription medication.” The incident was being a wrong way driver on I-15, speeding at 100 miles per hour intentionally because he was “to go have intercourse with a friend.” The arresting trooper wrote, “Mr. Emerson showed no signs of regret and was arguably excited about the experience. Mr. Emerson has shown a disregard for the safety of others in one of the most blatant, and dangerous ways I have ever seen.”
via Fox 13