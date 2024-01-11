Geek News on the Radio for January 11th, 2024

The Walking Dead – The One’s Who Live – Short Series AMC+

28 Days Later Sequel Announcement – 28 Years Later

Just over two decades after unleashing a zombie epidemic, modern horror classic 28 Days Later is getting a new sequel. Read more here!

Echo on Disney+ App – MCU timeline updated

The ‘Sacred Timeline’ is updated, and Echo is finally released on Disney+. Read more here!

Star Trek Starting Over – No More Chris Pine

Paramount Pictures is developing a new Star Trek movie set “decades before”, which will serve as an origin story for the franchise. Read more here!

The Mandalorian Movie Announcement

A big screen adventure awaits Mando and Grogu. Read more here!

The Blob Remake

Hellraiser reboot director David Bruckner is set to helm a reimagination of The Blob. Read more here!

Ghostbusters Frozen Empire

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire will now debut in theaters on March 22, a week earlier than its previously announced March 29 release date. Read more here!

Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire

Originally slated for an April 12, 2024 release, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire will now hit theaters on March 29, 2024. Read more here!

Our Flag Means Death is Cancelled

Max announced today that the show will not be returning. Read more here!