Boner of the Day for January 11th, 2024

A gruesome situation is taking place at Jackson, Mississippi. A state burial ground has hundreds of unmarked graves, and are now making families pay to have possession of their loved one’s remains. Civil Rights attorney Ben Crump is representing some of these families. He stated, “Obviously, we’re seeing a pattern in practice, negligence, and worse, unconstitutional and criminal activities.” One family had their loved one ran over by a police car, and put in one of those graves, without the family being noticed of their loved one’s passing. Crump said, “It’s very suspicious why they didn’t notify her. She was calling them on a regular basis; all she wanted was for them to file a simple alert for a missing person, and they wouldn’t. All that time she spent looking for him, and they couldn’t just notify her.” The bodies are “state property” and families are required to pay $250-$750 to cover the cost of the death certificate, and body.
A Montana fire chief has recently been charged for his criminal activity from the January 6th, Capitol insurrection. Prosecutors stated that Frank Dahlquist was spraying a chemical irritant on police officers during that riot. Frank was also fired from another fire department due to his reluctance to received the covid vaccine. He was officially charged with assault, obstruction of law enforcement as well as other counts. Former co-workers confirmed his identity, and gave investigators his phone number. Which was traced to the restricted part of the US Capitol on the same day of the riot.
A social media activist and disability advocate, who goes by ‘Potatum’, has sent a video to her followers that she’s being harassed by a man who oversees an ammunition shop. Harassment is also coming from many of those who follow him on social media. She has shared screen shots of them threatening her with physical harm, and discussed how the man has posted pictures of a bag of 9mm bullets with her image and social media address on them. Potatum is working through legal channels get the harassment to stop. The ammunition store’s Twitter/X page is full of harassment, and admittance to it.
