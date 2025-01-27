Geek News on the Radio for January 27th, 2025

The Monkey Trailer

Barbarian director Zach Cregger-possible reboot of Resident Evil

Zach Cregger, the director of the cult horror hit Barbarian, is set to direct a new Resident Evil reboot. Currently four studios are in a bidding war to claim Cregger’s new film There is no set date for filming or premier.

Read More Here

Niel Gaiman dropped by his publisher

A publisher of Neil Gaiman’s comic books did confirm that they have canceled all upcoming releases following the multiple sexual assault allegations that were brough forward against Gaiman.

Via Far Out

“Star Wars” film starring Daisy Ridley lands George Nolfi

Lucasfilm has hired George Nolfi to write the scrip for the follow up to 2019’s “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”. George Nolfi known for Borne Ultimatum- and is set to be the feature directorial debut for Oscar winning documentarian Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy.

Read More Here

Werwulf- Robert Eggers

Director Robert Eggers is now creating Werwulf, a werewolf horror feature that he will direct from a script he co-wrote with Sjón. Said to be premiering Christmas day in 2026. Noseferatu director; Robert Eggers A Labyrinth has been in the works since 217, when there were potential directors named. Robert Eggers film Noseferatu has earned for Oscar nominations for costume design, hair and makeup and production design.

Via Gizmodo