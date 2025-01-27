Radio From Hell

Bill Frost on TV for January 27th, 2025

Bachelor (Season 29, Monday Jan. 27, ABC/Hulu)

 

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives (Season 1, Monday Jan. 27, ABC/Hulu)

 

Paradise (New Series, Tuesday Jan. 28, Hulu)

 

Tom Green: I Got a Mule! (Standup Special, Tuesday Jan. 28, Prime Video)

 

Mythic Quest (Season 4, Wednesday Jan. 29, Apple TV+)

 

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man (New Series, Wednesday Jan. 29, Disney+)

 

School Spirits (Season 2, Thursday Jan. 30, Paramount+)

Tom Green: Country (New Series, Friday Jan. 31, Prime Video)

 

Common Side Effects (New Series, Sunday Feb. 2, Adult Swim/Max)

 

Funny Woman (Season 2, Sunday Feb. 2, PBS)

