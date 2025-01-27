Bill Frost on TV for January 27th, 2025

Bachelor (Season 29, Monday Jan. 27, ABC/Hulu)
The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives (Season 1, Monday Jan. 27, ABC/Hulu)
Paradise (New Series, Tuesday Jan. 28, Hulu)
Tom Green: I Got a Mule! (Standup Special, Tuesday Jan. 28, Prime Video)
Mythic Quest (Season 4, Wednesday Jan. 29, Apple TV+)
Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man (New Series, Wednesday Jan. 29, Disney+)
School Spirits (Season 2, Thursday Jan. 30, Paramount+)
Tom Green: Country (New Series, Friday Jan. 31, Prime Video)
Common Side Effects (New Series, Sunday Feb. 2, Adult Swim/Max)
Funny Woman (Season 2, Sunday Feb. 2, PBS)