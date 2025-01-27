Boner of the Day for January 27th, 2025

Boner Candidate #1: THERE IS NOT AN OUNCE OF SENSI TIVITY IN THIS PERSON

Trumps son-in-law stated that he wants to remove all citizens of Gaza to “clean up the strip”. He has been tasked with the job of “Preparing a peace plane for he middle east.” He goes on to say that the people of Gaza “won’t want to there live there ” and that it is a “place for war.” He wants to move all the civilians out to clean up and start rebuilding the city.

Via The Guardian

Boner Candidate #2: REAL MEN DON’T BUY GROCERIES

This past Thursday, Fox news Jesse Watters’ shared yet another reason of how to “be a man”. After reports came out of former Vice President Kamala Harris went shopping with her husband Doug Harris Jesse made it known that “real” men don’t go shopping with their wives.

Via The Huff Post

!!! WINNER !!!

Boner Candidate #3: CONGRESSIONAL BATHROOM POLICE

Colorado Congress woman Lauren Boebert tried to “kick ” a guy, out of the women’s restroom last Thursday in the U.S capitol. She called security on Sarah Mcbride who is the only transgender woman in congress. Returning to the bathroom with mace only to realize she had made a mistake. Now that transgender people are banned from using bathrooms that align with their gender identities. Then walked out of the bathroom and apologized and said that it would never happen again.

Via The Huff Post