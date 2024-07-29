Geek News

Geek News on the Radio for July 29th, 2024

Posted on

Robert Downey Jr. to head back to MCU as Dr. Doom.

On Saturday, Marvel Studios announced from San Diego Comic-Con that Downey would return to the MCU. Read More Here!

 

‘Star Trek’ Live-Action Comedy

While Star Trek has ventured into animation a number of times over the years, currently with Lower Decks and Prodigy, this would be the first live-action comedy in the franchise. Read More Here! 

 

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds | Season 3

 

Joker: Folie à Deux | Official Teaser Trailer

 

Creature Commandos | Official Teaser

 

Star Trek: Lower Decks | Season 5 Trailer

 

Batman: Caped Crusader | Season 1 Trailer

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

To Top