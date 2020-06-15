Geek News on the Radio for June 15th, 2020

HBO is ending HBO Go, renaming HBO Now since HBO Max is live

HBO Max, when it arrived two weeks ago as an amped-up app to stream HBO with a lot of extra programming, also brought confusion about how the new streaming service fits in with the company’s two existing apps.To simplify matters, HBO’s parent company — AT&T’s WarnerMedia — said Friday that it will retire its HBO Go app as of July 31 now that the HBO Max app is “widely distributed.” The HBO Now app will stay the same except it will be renamed simply HBO. HBO Go is the network’s first streaming app that lets regular HBO pay-TV subscribers watch over the internet. HBO Now is the channel’s standalone streaming app that lets people subscribe to and stream HBO without any other pay TV bundles. When the changes are complete, the company will have two streaming apps — HBO Max and HBO — rather than its current three.

Disney+ will get Muppetational with new Muppets Now series in July

Disney+ has decided it’s finally time to play the music and light the lights on its new Muppets original series. The streaming service announced Wednesday that everyone’s favorite felt frog, wisecracking bear, and karate-chopping pig are getting their own limited streaming series Muppets Now, launching July 31. Disney first teased the show last year during its D23 Expo, but now we have a few more details about what the series will actually look like: six unscripted episodes, following Scooter as he rushes to round up the Muppets and ready them to upload their first streaming show. As is the Muppet way, there will be plenty of celebrity guest stars, as well as many obstacles and distractions standing in their way (presumably including explosions, wayward chickens, and boomerang fish).

‘Tenet,’ ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Push Back Theatrical Releases

“Tenet,” Christopher Nolan’s highly anticipated espionage thriller, has pushed back its theatrical debut by two weeks, ending months of speculation about whether or not the $200 million tentpole would hold onto its mid-July release date. The Warner Bros. film, which stars Robert Pattinson and John David Washington, was initially slated for July 17 and will now debut in cinemas on July 31. On the date that “Tenet” was expected to open, theaters will re-release one of Nolan’s biggest hits, “Inception,” in honor of its 10th anniversary. Warner Bros. also postponed “Wonder Woman 1984” nearly two months, from Aug. 14 to Oct. 2. This marks the second shift for the superhero sequel, directed by Patty Jenkins and starring Gal Gadot. The film was originally set to kick off summer on June 5, but was delayed until August once theaters began to close due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Insomniac confirms Spider-Man: Miles Morales is a standalone PS5 game

Insomniac Games has confirmed that the newly announced Spider-Man: Miles Morales will be a standalone title for the PlayStation 5, quashing rumors that the title was simply a remastered version or an expansion of the original PS4 Spider-Man that have been swirling since the reveal. Spider-Man: Miles Morales will reportedly be smaller in scope than the original, though, per a Bloomberg report that compared it to Uncharted: The Lost Legacy in scope.Part of the confusion stems from comments from Simon Rutter, EVP head of European business at Sony Interactive Entertainment, who commented in an interview with The Telegraph, “I guess you could call it an expansion and an enhancement to the previous game.” Rutter went on to explain, “There’s a substantial Miles Morales component — which is the expansion element — but also within the game as well there’s been major enhancements to the game and the game engine, obviously deploying some of the major PlayStation 5 technology and features.

