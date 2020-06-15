Bill Frost for June 15th, 2020

Tender Touches (Season 3, Monday June 15, Adult Swim)
Love, Victor (New Series, Wednesday June 17, Hulu)
Summer Camp Island (Season 2, Thursday June 18, HBO Max)
Taste the Nation With Padma Lakshmi (New Series, Thursday June 18, Hulu)
Sherman’s Showcase Black History Month Spectacular (Special, Friday June 19, AMC/IFC)
The Politician (Season 2, Friday June 19, Netflix)
The Chi (Season 3, Sunday June 21, Showtime)
NOS4A2 (Season 2, Sunday June 21, AMC/BBC America)
Yellowstone (Season 3, Sunday June 21, Paramount)
Perry Mason (New Series, Sunday June 21, HBO)
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.