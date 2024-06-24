Geek News on the Radio for June 24th, 2024

New Teaser Trailer for The Penguin
Coming sometime this fall!
Star Trek: Prodigy Season 2
Available on Netflix on July 1st!
Sunny Trailer
On Apple TV+ on July 10th!
Twisted Metal Season 2
Anthony Carrigan is set to play Calypso in the new season! Read more here!
Godzilla x Kong director not returning for sequel
Director Adam Wingard is not coming back for the Godzilla x Kong sequel. Read more here to find out who will be filling in!
Hit Monkey Season 2
Marvel’s Hit Monkey is coming back for season 2 on Hulu! Read more here!