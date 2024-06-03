Geek News on the Radio for June 3rd, 2024

Deadpool and Wolverine Popcorn Bucket
Venom 3 Trailer (EXPLICIT LANGUAGE!!!)
Coming October 25th, 2024
Mike Flanagan Exorcist Movie
Mike Flanagan is set to be directing the next movie in the Exorcist universe! Read more here!
Ed Brubaker Criminal cast
Charlie Hunnam is set to be in the leading role for Ed Brubaker’s show Criminal. Read more here!
Captain America Brave New World cast
The new Captain America movie has a full cast and a mystery character! Read more here!
Godzilla Minus One on Netflix
Chris Hemsworth GI Joe Transformers
Chris Hemsworth is in talks to voice Optimus Prime in a new GI Joe and Transformers crossover. Read more here!