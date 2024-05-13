Geek News on the Radio for May 13th, 2024

The Second Trailer for Quiet Place Day One
Coming to theaters June 28, 2024
Sigourney Weaver in talks to be in Star Wars Universe
Actress Sigourney Weaver is set to be in the Star Wars film about the Mandalorian and Grogu! Read more here!
Fantastic Four casting – Galactus
Actor Ralp Ineson has been cast as Galactus in the upcoming Fantastic Four movie! Read more here!
Bob Iger- at least 2 movies from Marvel
Bob Iger talks about Marvel movie output. Read more here!
Peacemaker season 2 – Rick Flag Sr.
Frank Grillo is set is set to play Rick Flag Sr. in Peacemaker Season 2. Read more here!
Skeleton Crew Jude Law and special effects
Star Wars movie Skeleton Crew is going to be starring Jude Law. There is also talks about the kind of special effects that will be used. Read more here!
Fallout belonged to April streaming in US Nielson Data
Fallout broke records this past month! Read more here!
Brian Fuller quit another project
Brian Fuller will not be going forward with his current project with Peacock. Read more here!