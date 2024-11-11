Geek News on the Radio for November 11th, 2024

New Trailers:

Captain America Brave New World

Thunderbolts

Dear Santa

Andor Season 2

Andor season 2 has been announced and will be coming April 22nd.

Read More

New Star Wars Trilogy

X Men producer, Simon Kinberg has confirmed he will being making a new Star Wars trilogy not focused around the Skywalker story.

Read More

James Gunn Shuts Down Roomers of Joker Series

With the popularity of the series The Penguin, there were rumors running that James Gunn might do a series about another Batman villain like the Joker. Well he has shut down those rumors and is not working on a Joker series.

Read More