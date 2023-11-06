Geek News on the Radio for November 6th, 2023

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes Trailer

The fourth movie in the beloved series coming Memorial Day 2024!

Echo Disney+ series coming in January

From the Marvel Studios universe of Daredevil comes Echo, dropping all 5 episodes on January 10th.

Godzilla Minus 1 coming December 1st

The 37th Godzilla movie, but a direct sequel, comes an adaption completely in Japanese! Coming December 1st!

Ryan Gosling to be in The Fall Guy reboot

The reboot of the 1980’s tv show starring Ryan Gosling! Read more here!

Futurama renewed for two more seasons

The world renowned tv show is to be renewed for at least 2 more seasons, coming in 2024. Read more here!

Superman and Lois TV show cancelled

Sorry to break it to those of you that are fans of the TV show Superman and Lois, but unfortunately after the 4th season of the show, there will be no more episodes. Why? Well, read more here to find out!