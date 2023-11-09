Geek News on the Radio for November 9th, 2023

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire | Official Trailer

The Ghostbusters, new and old, team up to save the world. ‘Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire‘ hits theaters on March 29.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters | Exclusive Opening Scene

John Goodman reprises his role from Kong: Skull Island as Monarch. Premieres on Friday, November 17 on Apple TV+.

The Marvels | Final Trailer

Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence.

Live Action ‘Legend of Zelda‘ Movie in Production

After Universal’s $1 billion hit adaptation ‘Super Mario Bros. Movie’ Nintendo is developing the new Zelda project with Sony Pictures Entertainment. Read more here!

Chris Nolan is no longer discussing Batman Movies

He was reported saying, “If I start talking about comic book movies, that would be the only thing anybody pays any attention to in the article.” Read more here!