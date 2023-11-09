Boner of the Day for November 9th, 2023

Boner Candidate #1: MR. PIANO’S BOTCHED APPENDECTOMY.
A man, George Piano, went to the emergency room for appendicitis and ended up having part of his colon removed. He is now suing a hospital and two surgeons for medical malpractice. Edward Moore, one of the attorneys representing Mr. Piano, said, “Following surgery, Mr. Piano began to experience abdominal pain which was worse than before his surgery. The bowel contents began to spill into his abdominal cavity, causing him to become much sicker. The doctors had to install an ileostomy bag where Mr. Piano’s intestine protruded from the abdomen so that all waste would be expelled into the bag.”
via Scripps News
Boner Candidate #2: REAL OR NOT REAL…YOU AND KEVIN ARE STUPID.
Londoner Ana Stanskovsky, 27, has a giant tattoo of her boyfriends name across her forehead. It’s right under her hairline, and whether it’s real or not, she has something to say about it. “I know it’s a little bit crazy, but I like to express my feelings, and I think if you really love someone you should be able to show it off. If your girlfriend doesn’t wanna tattoo your name on her face, you just need to find yourself a new girlfriend,” Ana quipped. There didn’t appear to be redness or blood around the tattoo which made many netizens believe that the tattoo wasn’t real. Ana confirmed online, “Yes, it’s real.”
via NY Post
Boner Candidate #3: A PUNCH IN THE HEAD CAN BE AN EFFECTIVE COACHING TOOL, RIGHT?
An assistant coach from a Florida high school has been fired, after he punched a student football player in the head for mistakenly being on the field. The player wasn’t apart of the special team on the field. He was scrambling to the sideline, and once he did the assistant coach punched the players helmet with a closed fist. Former NFL Player, Kevin Hobbs shared on X, “A coaches’ role extends beyond shaping young athletes into great football players; it’s about molding them into exceptional individuals within our society. You should NEVER reach a point where you find it necessary to engage in this.”