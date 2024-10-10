Geek News on the Radio for October 10th, 2024

Heretic Final Trailer

New Green Lantern TV Show Cast

Aaron Pierre has officially been announced to star as John Stewart in the new Green Lantern television show, titled Lanterns.

Disneyland Raises Prices… Again

Overnight Disneyland has raised it’s ticket prices yet again. Now pushing the price of a single day ticket to over $200, which is the highest it has ever been for a single day pass. The price increase now effective is between 5.9%-6.5%

New Hasbro Exorcist Themed Ouija Board

Hasbro has seized the opportunity to theme another “board game” with the new Exorcist Ouija board.

