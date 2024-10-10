Boner of the Day for October 10th, 2024

Boner Candidate #1: I DON’T WANT THE DEAN TO HEAR THAT I SAID THAT

A University of Kansas professor is on administrative leave for comments he made during one of his lectures earlier this year about certain males not wanting to vote for a female and lining them up to get shot. His comments were captured on a recording and are an “inappropriate reference to violence,” according to KU, “His intent was to emphasize his advocacy for women’s rights and equality, and he recognizes he did a very poor job of doing so.” “The instructor offers his sincerest apologies and deeply regrets the situation,” the university said in a statement. Kansas Sen. Roger Marshall slammed the professor for the comments and is calling for him to be fired.

WINNER!

Boner Candidate #2: IN FLORIDA, THE CRIME IS SPEAKING TRUTH

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration is threatening to criminally prosecute Florida television stations if they do not stop running a political ad that features a brain cancer patient supporting a November ballot that could open more access to abortions in FL. But after a week of the state warning TV stations to pull the ad it is still running. Attorneys representing a political committee sponsoring the abortion ballot measure have issued a legal letter where they call the administration’s effort an “unconstitutional state action.” But the head of the FCC issued a statement calling the state’s efforts “dangerous” and said TV stations’ right to air political ads are “rooted in the First Amendment.” “Threats against broadcast stations for airing content that conflicts with the government’s views are dangerous and undermine the fundamental principle of free speech,” FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said in a statement.

Boner Candidate #3: YOU LADIES STOP MENSTRUATING DURING HURRICANES, RIGHT?

A Rep. Louisiana Senator ranted about Kamala Harris’s appearance on a podcast and when doing this he insinuated that tampons are a luxury and that they are not needed for the victims of Hurricane Helene. Senator John Kennedy shared his opinion about the necessity of women’s menstruation products during an appearance on Sean Hannity’s Fox News show. During that time he claimed that people in Appalachia affected by Hurricane Helen “don’t give a function” about tampons and more.

