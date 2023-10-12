Geek News on the Radio for October 12th, 2023

Daredevil: Born Again – production hit the redo button

Fewer than half of the show had been film and, having reviewed the footage, it was enough for Kevin Feige to decide it wasn’t working. Read more here!

Loki – Season 2

Loki season 2’s debut garnered 10.9 million views in the first three days on the Disney-branded service.

Read more here!

Disney’s Scrapped The Spiderwick Chronicles – TV Show Lands at Roku

The cancellation was part of a plan to bring Disney+’s live-action slate more in line with its objective of producing its own IP. Read more here!

Disneyland / Disneyworld Raises ticket prices again

Travelers looking to visit the most magical place on Earth will once again be forced to pay more for the privilege. Read more here!

Rick and Morty – Season 7 Premiere

October 15th release date for season 7. Zach Snyder called Dan Harmon for a ‘Rick and Morty’ movie pitch. Only time will tell if it will come to reality. Read more here!

Star Trek Prodigy cancelled after first season

Star Trek: Prodigy, the animated kids show that was canceled at Paramount+ with its second season still midway through production, has found a new home, Netflix. Read more here!