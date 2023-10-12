Boner of the Day for October 12th, 2023

Boner Candidate #1: I’M A WHOLE FEMALE. I HAVE LADY PARTS.
A woman from Staten Island was assaulted by a cashier when standing up for herself while buying marijuana from a shop in New York. Jasmine Adams stress in now compounding since the attacker has not been arrested. Adams went West Brighton Deli Grocery & Grill to buy the marijuana for a friend. To make sure she got the right product she was on the phone with her friend, where the cashier mistaken that she was trying to haggle for the price. “I said it wasn’t about the price and that I was just trying to figure out what I was buying, so I paid. But he sucked his teeth and got mad and me and threw (the marijuana packet) on the floor,” Jasmine stated. “He said I was trying to get him fired and that he was going to call the cops, I said, ‘Call the cops! I just want my money back.’ Then I heard him call me a transvestite. I’m like, ‘Transvestite? I’m a whole female. I have lady parts.” That’s when the cashier maced Jasmine, dragged her out of the store by her hair, and kicked her in the head.
Boner Candidate #2: I GUESS I DON’T CARE WHO PAID FOR IT REALLY, BUT NO ONE NEEDS A $19k LECTURN
Sarah Huckabee Sanders is facing the most scrutiny so far in her early career. A whistleblower has come through to claim that Sarah’s office has improperly withheld as well as altered records about the office’s spending on a $19,000 lectern. Sarah’s spokeswoman came to her aid, to claim that, “This is nothing more than a manufactured controversy by left-wing activists, to distract from the bold conservative reforms the governor has signed into law and is effectively implementing in Arkansas. The state was reimbursed for the podium with private funding the governor raised for her inauguration, and encourage legislators to complete it without delay.” Sarah stated to reporters, “There are some people who are always going to be angry and always looking for something to complain about,” she said. Legislative Joint Auditing Executive Committee will decide later this week whether or not, to move ahead, with an audit to review the purchase of the lectern.
Boner Candidate #3: TO SAY, ‘SHE LACKS THE TEMPERMENT TO BE A JUDGE’ IS TOO KIND.
District Judge Traci Soderstrom was found, during an investigation, to of swapping over 500 texts to her bailiff during a court trial. The trial was about a mother who enabled child abuse from her boyfriend who eventually killed her child. One of Traci’s texts stated, “State just couldn’t accept that a mom could kill their kid so they went after the next person available.” The texts also included comments wondering if a juror was wearing a wig, if another witness has teeth, and calling a testifying officer, “pretty. I could look at him all day.” Traci’s texts also mentioned the prosecutor was “sweating through his coat” during questioning of potential jurors and asking “why does he have baby hands?” according to the petition. Not to mention the text detailed how the defense attorney “awesome” and asked “can I clap for her?” during the opening arguments. Chief Justice John Kane IV wrote, “The pattern of conduct demonstrates Respondent’s gross neglect of duty, gross partiality and oppression.”
