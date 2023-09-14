Geek News on the Radio for September 14th, 2023

Pet Sematary: Bloodlines – Official Trailer

October 6th premiere date. A prequel to the original Pet Sematary

The Fall of the House of Usher – Official Trailer

October 12th premiere date. A wicked series from Mike Flanagan.

Saw X – We Come to this Place – Official Trailer

September 29th premiere date. Takes place between Saw I & Saw II

Sag-Aftra makes deal with AMC

Approval for three AMC shows to continue production, with its controversial provision allowing some independent projects to continue despite the strike. Read more here!

Marvel VFX Unionize

Visual Effects team for Marvel Studio’s has unanimously decided to unionize. Read more here!

Possible New Pirates of the Caribbean

‘The Last of Us’ show runner Craig Mazin revealed he developed, and submitted story for new pirates right before the Sag-Aftra strikes. Disney surprised him with a positive reaction. Read more here!