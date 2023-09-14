Boner of the Day for September 14th, 2023

Boner Candidate #1: SMELL THIS AND THROW AWAY YOUR GLASSES
An influencer in wellness is receiving backlash after claiming that essential oils are able to help cure poor vision. Samantha Lotus has been on record saying, “You may have been told you need glasses, but that’s actually a lie.” She was teasing a Masterclass on healing vision, where she never told anyone to put essential oils “in their eyeballs”. On an Instagram story, Samantha said, “It is not to say that if you currently have a visual impairment to take off your glasses and go drive a vehicle. We are talking about healing or improving, significantly, vision, which is what our bodies are made to do.”
via SL Trib
Boner Candidate #2: DUNG DUMPERS ARE AT LARGE IN NEPHI
A car was at the bulls-eye of a vandalism act, by way of cow poop. Officials are asking for assistance in locating whoever dumped a load of cow manure inside a vehicle. Whoever would do this must have beef with the owner of the vehicle. Officers are utterly puzzled, and must have a steering commitment to solving the crime. This situation is serious enough, that there is a reward for turning in the ‘poo-petrator’. Authorities state, if you have any information regarding this case or want to turn yourself in please call 435-623-1626.
via KSL
Boner Candidate #3: IF I DIDN’T KNOW BETTER I’D SAY THIS SCHOOL POLICY SINGLES OUT THE BLACK STUDENTS.
An African American high school student, Darryl George, in Texas was suspended because of their hairstyle in dreadlocks. The school was either unaware, or blatantly breaking the law that went into effect days before, prohibiting discrimination against student hairstyles. The attorney for the student and family had this to say, “It leads you to believe that OK, even when let down, long hair is not allowed — even if it’s loc’d and it’s put up in a neat manner. So basically, you have to cut your locs; you have to cut your braids.” Darryl’s mother, Darresha said, “I want to see their policy change and stop being discriminatory against Black kids. I want to see my son out of ISS (in-school suspension).”
via Fox 13