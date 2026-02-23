Geek News on the Radio From February 23rd, 2026

Animated Venom Film
Venom Animated Movie in the Works With Final Destination Filmmakers Zach Lipovsky and Adam B. Stein
Predator: Badlands
Predator: Badlands Scores Hulu’s Biggest Film Premiere Since Prey With Nearly 9M Global Views.
Star Wars: Andor
It has been nearly a year since Andor Season 2 concluded, and series creator Tony Gilroy is finally allowed to use the term “fascism” when talking about the Star Wars series.
Daredevil: Born Again
Daredevil: Born Again Showrunner Wishes the Show Wasn’t So Timely. Events in the United States make for a weird experience watching ‘Daredevil: Born Again,’ but won’t be like that every season.