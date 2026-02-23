Geek News

Geek News on the Radio From February 23rd, 2026

Posted on

Animated Venom Film

Venom Animated Movie in the Works With Final Destination Filmmakers Zach Lipovsky and Adam B. Stein

Read Here

 

Predator: Badlands

Predator: Badlands Scores Hulu’s Biggest Film Premiere Since Prey With Nearly 9M Global Views.

Read Here

 

Star Wars: Andor 

It has been nearly a year since Andor Season 2 concluded, and series creator Tony Gilroy is finally allowed to use the term “fascism” when talking about the Star Wars series.

Read Here

 

Daredevil: Born Again

Daredevil: Born Again Showrunner Wishes the Show Wasn’t So Timely. Events in the United States make for a weird experience watching ‘Daredevil: Born Again,’ but won’t be like that every season.

Read Here

