Geek News on the Radio From February 2nd, 2026

Strangers Things: Tales from ’85 New Trailer

Something from the Upside Down must’ve survived… Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 premieres April 23, only on Netflix.

Read Here

Varanasi to the World

“From the sacred ghats of Kashi to the divine echoes of Ramayana, Varanasi tells the story of a modern warrior rising against darkness.”

Read Here

Sex Criminals TV Show

Prime Video Greenlights Racy Sex Criminals TV Show, a Comic Series written by Matt Fraction and illustrated by Chip Zdarsky!

Read Here

Chia Pet Film

Chia Pet Film and TV Rights Acquired by Rakia Media and Crystal City Entertainment: ‘We Can’t Wait for Audiences to Check Out the World of Chia in Theaters!

Read Here