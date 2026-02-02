Geek News on the Radio From February 2nd, 2026

Strangers Things: Tales from ’85 New Trailer
Something from the Upside Down must’ve survived… Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 premieres April 23, only on Netflix.
Varanasi to the World
“From the sacred ghats of Kashi to the divine echoes of Ramayana, Varanasi tells the story of a modern warrior rising against darkness.”
Sex Criminals TV Show
Prime Video Greenlights Racy Sex Criminals TV Show, a Comic Series written by Matt Fraction and illustrated by Chip Zdarsky!
Chia Pet Film
Chia Pet Film and TV Rights Acquired by Rakia Media and Crystal City Entertainment: ‘We Can’t Wait for Audiences to Check Out the World of Chia in Theaters!