Geek News on the Radio from January 13th, 2025

“Star Wars: Skeleton Crew” Goes Old School with Phil Tippett FX

Director Jon Watts has been busy working on a “Star Wars: Skeleton Crew“. Watts said this is not a new show with all new tech, but it will instead be a mix and match with tried and true methods. Which means motion capture along with stop-motion and old-school tactics.

Late ‘Star Wars’ Actor Ray Stevenson To Be Replaced By ‘Game of Thrones’ Alum In ‘Ahsoka’ After May 2023 Death

Ray Stevenson was loved by fan in his role of Baylan Skrill in the Star Wars series ‘Ahsoka”- which is why Lucasfilm has made the decision to replace the actor for season 2. Ray sadly passed away in May 2023 from a brief illness. He is set to be replaced by Rory McCann who is best known for his rule in Game of Thrones.

The Running Man Cast: Colman Domingo

Colman Domingo has officially signed to join The Running Man cast for he upcoming film adaptation of Stephen King’s dystopian thriller novel where he will play the role of Bobby Thompson- who will be the host of the titular game. Paramount Pictures will be releasing the film in theatres on November 7, 2025.

Puppy Bowl doing a cross promotion with Superman

Director James Gunn and his dog Ozu will give a special presentation sneak peek at the new Superman movie during the Puppy Bowl.

