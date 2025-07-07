Geek News On The Radio From July 7, 2025

James Gunn on possible controversy surrounding the new Superman
James Gunn in a recent interview has stated that people will take offence to this new Superman movie. “Yes, it’s about politics… But on another level it’s about morality”, Gunn expands upon the idea that there will be some political conversation and ideas in the movie.
Rick and Morty cameos
Rick and Morty Season 8, episode 7 features James Gunn and Zack Snyder portraying themselves. In the episode “Ricker Than Fiction”, the two are portrayed arguing about the new film directed by James Gunn “Superman”.
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is back on the big screen
The original Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie is returning to theaters for a limited time. For the 35th anniversary of the film it will be airing in theaters from August 17-20th.
Celebrity deaths
Several celebrity deaths occurred over the weekend. Including but not limited to: Mark Snow, Julian McMahon, Michael Madsen, and Jim Shooter.