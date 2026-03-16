Geek News on the Radio From March 16th, 2026

Firefly Reboot

Nathan Fillion has revealed that a Firefly animated series is in early development at 20th Television Animation, ending a week-long social media campaign hinting at some news involving the project.

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Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ reboot Canceled

Hulu has decided not to move forward with a planned reboot of “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” original series star and executive producer Sarah Michelle Gellar told fans in an Instagram video Saturday.

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G.I. Joe Movie

The G.I. Joe franchise has received a new update that brings both positive and negative developments. Paramount Pictures has chosen not to move forward with a treatment written by Max Landis. However, the studio is still considering other scripts as it works on the next chapter of the action series, including one by Danny McBride.

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Vision Quest?

Paul Bettany recently teased the “big swings” coming to VisionQuest, the upcoming MCU TV show on Disney+.

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