Geek News on the Radio From March 26th, 2026

Harry Potter TV Series

Daredevil: Born Again and Political Parallels

The creators of Daredevil: Born Again have said that things in the show weren’t taken from the current political situation the US is currently in, but critics are pulling the parallels between the 2. Showrunner Dario Scardapane described it as “You build this story, the rise of an autocrat, the militia that he creates, and then you’re in post and you’re seeing something in post that looks exactly what you saw on the newscast.” The showrunner called the parallels “really chilling.”

Read More

Spiderman: Brand New Day Trailer Views

Siderman: Brand New Day was already making history with it’s trailer drop last week, but is continuing to hit more historical marks. Within 24 hours of its release, the trailer had 718.6 million views, making it the biggest trailer launch for any movie or video game ever, beating previous record holder “Deadpool and Wolverine”.

Read More

Wonder Man Season 2 Confirmed

It has been confirmed, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Ben Kingsley will return as Simon Williams and Trevor Slattery in Wonder Man Season 2, which was confirmed just after the premiere of the show in January on Disney+.

Read More

Punisher: One Last Kill

Jon Bernthal is back as the Punisher! Making an appearance in the new Daredevil: Born Again series, though confirmed he will not be in the 2nd season of Daredevil, Punisher: One Last Kill will release on Disney+ on May 12, just one week after Daredevil’s season finale.

Read More

Lord of the Rings and Stephen Colbert

We all love Lord of the Rings, but maybe not as much as Stephen Colbert, so who better to continue the story than him? From expressing his Tolken obsession on many shows to debating Elvish linguistics on air and beaten the franchise’s own Oscar-winning screenwriter in a trivia contest… Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema have confirmed that Colbert will co-write “The Lord of the Rings: Shadow of the Past”.

Read More