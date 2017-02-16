Disney sets opening date for Guardians of the Galaxy attraction at California Adventure

Are you ready to dance with superheroes? If so, plan on a trip to Anaheim. Disney has set the opening date for the new “Guardians of the Galaxy”-inspired attraction and the company is going all out to commemorate the occasion, with new character interactions and even a dance party. Guardians of the Galaxy — Mission: Breakout will open May 27 at Disney California Adventure, but the attraction is just part of the park’s Marvel makeover planned for this summer. Park goers can also look forward to encounters with some fan-favorite characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including members of the Guardians and Avengers teams. It’s all a part of what the Disneyland Resort is calling the Summer of Heroes, which will launch on the same day as the Guardians attraction.

Read More

Doctor Strange and Thor Unite in New Blu-ray Featurette

Doctor Strange is coming home to bargain this February with a Digital HD release on February 14 and a release on Blu-ray 3D, Blu-ray, Digital SD, DVD and On Demand on February 28. The Doctor Strange Digital and Blu-ray releases come packaged with over 80 minutes of fascinating, never-before-seen bonus materials, including five behind-the-scenes featurettes, five deleted scenes, hilarious outtakes, part two of the comical mockumentary “Team Thor,” audio commentary, and an exclusive look at the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Read More

Actor Jimmy Vee named as new R2-D2

The actor who will replace the late Kenny Baker as iconic droid R2-D2 in the Star Wars films has been announced. Jimmy Vee, a 57-year-old Scottish actor who has appeared in Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone and Pan will take on the role, having apparently learned the ropes from Baker himself.

Read More

Siri’s latest Easter egg lets you become ‘Lego Batman’

Apple’s personal assistant Siri is known for its Easter eggs and its oddball answers to questions like, “What is the meaning of life?” Now, its latest trick will help you get in touch with your inner Dark Knight. The Lego Batman Movie, released last Friday, features the voice of Siri as the Batcave’s computer. So, naturally, Apple has teamed up with Warner Bros. to cross-promote the animated film. If you say, “Hey, computer!” or “Hey, ‘puter!” into Siri, she responds to you as if you’re the tiny, plastic Caped Crusader. Read More