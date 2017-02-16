Apple’s personal assistant Siri is known for its Easter eggs and its oddball answers to questions like, “What is the meaning of life?” Now, its latest trick will help you get in touch with your inner Dark Knight. The Lego Batman Movie, released last Friday, features the voice of Siri as the Batcave’s computer. So, naturally, Apple has teamed up with Warner Bros. to cross-promote the animated film. If you say, “Hey, computer!” or “Hey, ‘puter!” into Siri, she responds to you as if you’re the tiny, plastic Caped Crusader.

