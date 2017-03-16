Geek News for March 16th, 2017

Bloody Battles Highlight Neil Gaiman’s ‘American Gods’ Trailer

The brooding Mr. Wednesday (Ian McShane) prepares for an epic war of deities in the surreal new trailer for Starz fantasy-drama American Gods. The show, based on Neil Gaiman’s acclaimed 2001 sci-fi novel, focuses on a brewing showdown between the dying Old Gods and the new ones. The new clip previews the mysterious path of McShane’s protagonist. The sleazy conman recruits Shadow Moon (Ricky Whittle), an ex-con grieving his wife’s death, to become his bodyguard. But Mr. Wednesday hides his true identity as a powerful former deity, as the duo journey cross-country to assemble his New God army.

James Gunn Says Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Will Happen, But Isn’t Sure If He’ll Direct It

The “Of Course” file is pretty big thick days, but here’s another entry for it. In a new interview, director James Gunn says that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is definitely going to happen. He’s just not sure if he’s the one to do it. “There will be a Guardians 3, that’s for sure,” Gunn tells Complex. “We’re trying to figure it out. I’m trying to figure out what I want to do really, that’s all it is. I got to figure out where I want to be, what I want to spend the next three years of my life doing. You know, I’m going to make another big movie; is it the Guardians or something else? I’m just going to figure it out over the next couple of weeks.”

“The Matrix” reboot: It’s finally happened. Hollywood has run out of all the ideas

In our hearts, we all knew this day would come. Warner Bros. is planning a reboot of The Matrix just 18 years after the iconic sci-fi action film dazzled audiences around the world, according to the Hollywood Reporter. An original story by the Wachowski siblings, The Matrix trilogy followed Neo, a computer programmer played by Keanu Reeves, who comes to realize that his existence is a simulated reality created by artificially intelligent machines. The films were lauded for their creativity, special effects, and distinct cyberpunk and manga influences. In total, the trilogy grossed over $1.6 billion worldwide.

There’s Something Weird About This Explanation for Why You Can’t Watch Rogue One‘s Deleted Scenes The instant news of the Rogue One Blu-ray dropped, we all had the same question: would the disc contain some of the many, many scenes from the trailers that aren’t in the movie? The answer is no, and now the director of the film has explained why—but his answer isn’t totally satisfying. “There’s not an individual scene that you can drag and drop and put on a Blu-ray,” Edwards told Fandango. “There are little things that would come and go during the process of post-production, but they’re not scenes. They’re more moments within the scenes or a single shot. So it’s impossible to be able to do that, and that’s why the decision was made.” Read More Power Rangers Post-Credits Scene Details Revealed by Director Director Dean Israelite’s reboot of the iconic Power Rangers franchise is mere weeks away from its release, yet the promotion of the film still has surprises in store. Reviving the classic characters from the original Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers series with a whole new cast, the newest incarnation of the Power Rangers has a chance to pass the heroes’ legacy on to a whole new audience. Beyond the recreation of the five characters that became the original Power Rangers, the reboot wasn’t expected to have any other strong connections to the original series. But contrary to a prior report that none of the original Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers cast would make surprise cameos in the film, both the original Green Ranger Jason David Frank and Pink Ranger Amy Jo Johnson make appearances. Read More