Geek News for March 2nd, 2017

‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’ Scores Extremely Rare 100 in Test Screening (Exclusive)

Insiders confirm that extremely rare if not unprecedented score, saying the movie, which Disney is set to release May 5, bested the previous top Marvel scorers, Iron Man 3 and Avengers, both of which tested in the high 90s out of 100. All studios conduct audience test screenings of their movies, mostly through a process of recruiting people (sometimes at grocery stores or malls) in areas outside of Los Angeles. The audience is shown the movie and asked to rate using a series of boxes marked excellent, very good, good, fair, and poor that is then scaled. Follow-up questionnaires and discussions also occur with studios also looking at whether or not audience members would recommend the movie or not.

‘Black Lightning’ Finds Its Lead: Cress Williams Cast As Jefferson In the CW Pilot

Written by Akil and Brock Akil, based on the DC character created by Tony Isabella with Trevor Von Eeden, and to be directed by Akil, Black Lightning centers on Jefferson Pierce (Williams). He made his choice: He hung up the suit and his secret identity years ago, but with a daughter hellbent on justice and a star student being recruited by a local gang, he’ll be pulled back into the fight as the wanted vigilante and DC legend Black Lightning. Akil and Brock Akil executive produce with Berlanti Prods.’ Berlanti and Sarah Schechter for Berlanti Productions and Akil Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Fox’s Marvel Pilot Adds Reign Alum Sean Teale as New Mutant Eclipse

Sean Teale (Reign, Incorporated) has joined the drama as a never-before-seen mutant named Marcos Diaz (aka Eclipse), our sister site Deadline reports. A rebellious loner by nature, Eclipse has the power to “absorb and manipulate photons.” The pilot, from writer Matt Nix (Burn Notice) and director Bryan Singer (the X-Men films), follows two non-mutant parents who learn that their children possess mutant abilities; the discovery leads them to join up with an underground network of mutants to keep their family safe from their anti-mutant government.

Marvel’s Inhumans casts AMC star as leader Black Bolt

The Inhumans have found their leader: Hell on Wheels star Anson Mount has joined the cast of Marvel’s upcoming superhero series. Mount will play Black Bolt — the enigmatic, commanding King of the Inhumans, with a voice so powerful that the slightest whisper can destroy a city. “Anson loves the challenge of playing a character who will only communicate silently,” said Jeph Loeb, Head of Marvel Television. “His enthusiasm mixed with his imposing almost regal persona made it easy to see why he is our Black Bolt.”

Pirates of the Caribbean 5 Concept Art Reveals Ghost Sharks

Walt Disney Pictures has revealed (via AMC Theaters) a new piece of concept art for the upcoming Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, revealing a surprising new creature set to be found in the film: ghost sharks. And no, we’re not talking about the Syfy original movie from 2013, see for yourself in the gallery below!

Celebrate Buffy the Vampire Slayer‘s 20th anniversary with sweet new merch

Members of the Scooby Gang preparing to celebrate Buffy the Vampire Slayer‘s 20th anniversary, now have something to make the festivities a little extra special. With Sunnydale’s favorite hero set to hit a big milestone, fans can expect a range of official anniversary merchandise, which EW has rounded up below, starting with an exclusive first look at a new adult coloring book!

