Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar | 01.10.2024

Friday the 12th:
- Feels So Close Party at The Depot (18+)
Saturday the 13th:
- Gasolina – Reggaetaon Party The Depot (18+)
On sale Friday at 10am:
- PVRIS June 7 at The Depot
- Waxahatchee May 21 at The Depot
- Asking Alexandria May 8 at The Depot
- Static X & Sevendust April 28 at The Complex
- Atlus March 5 at Soundwell
- Third Eye Blind with Yellowcard and Arizona – June 25 at USANA.
Other Concerts and Community Events
Friday the 12th:
Saturday the 13th:
- Cardinal Bloom at Kilby Court – Link
- No Quarter (Led Zeppelin Tribute Band) at Metro Music Hall – Link
- SKUMBUDZ (local rock n’ reggae) at Soundwell – Link
Community:
- Sprouts Farmers Market Collegiate Quad (gymnastics) 12-13th at the Maverik Center – Link
- Utah Jazz vs. Toronto Raptors at Delta Center – Link
- 2024 Utah International Auto Expo at Mountain America Expo Center – Link
Sunday the 14th:
- Urban Flea Market at the Gateway – Link
Farmers Markets:
- 2023-24 Winter Farmers Market at The Gateway Sat’s – Nov 11th – April 20th – Link