Boner of the Day for January 10th, 2024

WINNER!

Boner Candidate #1: TRUMP, THE ASSASIN, HOPES THE ECONOMY CRASHES…

Former President of the United States, Donald Trump, has a lawyer that is saying immunity should be granted to Donald Trump since he was once president. “If he were impeached and convicted first… there is a political process that would have to occur,” said John Sauer. The argument is that Donald Trump should be protected from criminal charges he is facing with the Presidential Immunity.

via Semafor

PART 2: TRUMP, THE ASSASIN HOPES THE ECONOMY CRASHES AND HE PROMISES ‘BEDLAM’ IF HE IS CONVICTED.

Donald Trump is hoping that the economy crashes before his theoretical second term. “A commander in chief’s duty is to always put the American people first; never to hope that hard-working families suffer economic pain for their own political benefit,” said Andrew Bates, who is a White House spokesman. Donald Trump’s reasoning for saying this is that he doesn’t want to be hated like Herbert Hoover.

via CNBC

PART 3: TRUMP, THE ASSASIN….

Donald Trump has been saying the Biden administration is a threat. Donald Trump has also been saying there will be a bedlam if he is convicted of the crimes he is being charged with. “…I think they feel this is the way they’re going to try and win and that’s not the way it goes. It’ll be Bedlam in the country. It’s a very bad thing. It’s a very bad precedent. As we said it’s the opening of a Pandora’s Box,” said Donald Trump.

via Daily Mail

Boner Candidate #2: ONE OF THE TUMORS HAD SPROUTED

A Vietnam veteran by the name of Michael Hansen passed away from lung cancer in Nebraska. His wife and family, however, are saying it is the VA hospital’s fault Hansen died. Hansen had been screened for tumors, and one was found, but it was never looked in to. Hansen then came back having a hard time breathing and the tumor had grown in size and grown another tumor. Hansen’s wife just got her settlement this past month from the state, after Hansen had died in 2021.

via Fox 13

Boner Candidate #3: HE PUT A BABY IN ME THROUGH THE AIR CONDITIONING VENT

A Florida woman named Daisy Link is in jail currently being charged with murder and battery. She went into the jail just fine, but is now pregnant. Link claims that a rubber glove that was passed around that was fertile is the reason she is pregnant. She claims it was passed through the air conditioning vent. Link’s mother, Josie Ramos, is trying to now get Daisy released so that she can have the care she needs for her pregnancy and the arrival of the baby.

via Original Newsbreak