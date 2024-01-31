Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar | 1.31.2024

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!
Friday the 2nd:
- Explosions in the Sky at The Depot
Saturday the 3rd:
- Thursday at The Depot with Rival Schools and Many Eyes (21+)
On sale Friday at 10am:
- J Boog May 11 at The Depot (21+)
- Alpha Wolf April 19 at The Depot (21+)
- Steel Panther April 22 at The Depot
- Benson Boone – April 26 – Maverik Center
- The Australian Pink Floyd Show – August 16 – Utah First
- Train & REO Speedwagon – August 29 – Utah First
- Freaks on Parade Tour -Rob Zombie & Alice Cooper w/Ministry & Filter – August 22 – Utah First
All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com
Other Concerts and Community Events
Community:
Friday the 2nd:
- Steve Poltz at The State Room – Link
- DUBWISE at Urban Lounge – Link
- Level Up with UBER at Soundwell – Link
- GROUNDHOG DAY (1993) Double Feature 30th Anniversary at Broadway Theater – Link
Saturday the 3rd:
- Johnny Cash – The Official Concert Experience at Eccles Theater – Link
- Slothrust with Weakened Friends at The State Room –Link
- The Annual Bob Marley Bday Bash at Soundwell – Link
Sunday the 4th:
- Steve Treviño at Capitol Theater – Link
Farmers Markets:
- 2023-24 Winter Farmers Market at The Gateway Sat’s – Nov 11th – April 20th – Link