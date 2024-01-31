Homepage Feature 1

Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar | 1.31.2024

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Friday the 2nd:

  • Explosions in the Sky at The Depot

Saturday the 3rd:

  • Thursday at The Depot with Rival Schools and Many Eyes (21+)

On sale Friday at 10am:

  • J Boog May 11 at The Depot (21+)
  • Alpha Wolf April 19 at The Depot (21+)
  • Steel Panther April 22 at The Depot
  • Benson Boone – April 26 – Maverik Center
  • The Australian Pink Floyd Show – August 16 – Utah First
  • Train & REO Speedwagon – August 29 – Utah First
  • Freaks on Parade Tour -Rob Zombie & Alice Cooper w/Ministry & Filter – August 22 – Utah First

Other Concerts and Community Events

Community: 

  • All Star Monster Trucks 2024 at Maverik Center – Link 
  • Drew Lynch at Wise Guys – Link 

Friday the 2nd:   

  • Steve Poltz at The State Room – Link 
  • DUBWISE at Urban Lounge – Link 
  • Level Up with UBER at Soundwell – Link 
  • GROUNDHOG DAY (1993) Double Feature 30th Anniversary at Broadway Theater – Link 

Saturday the 3rd:    

  • Johnny Cash – The Official Concert Experience at Eccles Theater – Link 
  • Slothrust with Weakened Friends at The State Room –Link 
  • The Annual Bob Marley Bday Bash at Soundwell – Link 

Sunday the 4th:

  • Steve Treviño at Capitol Theater – Link 

Farmers Markets: 

  • 2023-24 Winter Farmers Market at The Gateway Sat’s – Nov 11th – April 20thLink 
