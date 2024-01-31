Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar | 1.31.2024

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Friday the 2nd :

Explosions in the Sky at The Depot

Saturday the 3rd:

Thursday at The Depot with Rival Schools and Many Eyes (21+)

On sale Friday at 10am:

J Boog May 11 at The Depot (21+)

Alpha Wolf April 19 at The Depot (21+)

Steel Panther April 22 at The Depot

Benson Boone – April 26 – Maverik Center

The Australian Pink Floyd Show – August 16 – Utah First

Train & REO Speedwagon – August 29 – Utah First

Freaks on Parade Tour -Rob Zombie & Alice Cooper w/Ministry & Filter – August 22 – Utah First

Other Concerts and Community Events

Community:

All Star Monster Trucks 2024 at Maverik Center – Link

Drew Lynch at Wise Guys – Link

Friday the 2nd:

Steve Poltz at The State Room – Link

DUBWISE at Urban Lounge – Link

Level Up with UBER at Soundwell – Link

GROUNDHOG DAY (1993) Double Feature 30th Anniversary at Broadway Theater – Link

Saturday the 3rd:

Johnny Cash – The Official Concert Experience at Eccles Theater – Link

Slothrust with Weakened Friends at The State Room – Link

The Annual Bob Marley Bday Bash at Soundwell – Link

Sunday the 4th:

Steve Treviño at Capitol Theater – Link

Farmers Markets: