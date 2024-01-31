Boner of the Day for January 31st, 2024

Boner Candidate #1: THE PRIME EXAMPLE OF TWO THE TWO FACED MAGA POLITICIAN
Rep. Elise Stefanik has taken more of a prominent role within the Republican party, as she firmly stands by Donald Trump’s actions on January 6th. Liz Cheney recently recirculated a 2021 press release by Elise where she condemned the “violence and destruction” of January 6th, but Saturday she also noted the statement is no longer available. While on ‘Face the Nation’ Liz Cheney called out Stefanik by stating, “You don’t have to take my word for the fact that you can’t count on these elected Republicans to defend the Constitution. … They demonstrate it themselves.”
Boner Candidate #2: WHAT DO YOU MEAN ‘IF‘ IT TURNS OUT IT WAS RACIALLY MOTIVATED?’
A scorched, and unsalvageable prized bronze statue of Jackie Robinson were found by fire fighters Tuesday after calls of a trash can on fire at Garvey Park in Wichita. The executive director of the Little League nonprofit, Bob Lutz said, “If it turns out it was racially motivated, then obviously that is a deeper societal issue and it certainly would make this a much more concerning theft. We’ll wait and see what this turns out to be.” Wichita Police Chief Joe Sullivan said, “There will be arrests, but we’re going to make sure that when we do, we will have a solid case.”
Boner Candidate #3: YOUR DISABILITY IS TO MY ADVANTAGE
Utah rejects a bill that creates equal pay for workers with disabilities. “It’s possible for an employee to be paid subminimum wage indefinitely, without any assurance they are building skills. As a result, many individuals with disabilities languish in segregated settings making cents on the dollar, year after year.” said public policy advocate for the Disability Law Center, Andrew Riggle. The employers that are authorized to avoid paying minimum wage to disabled employees are apart of “community rehabilitation programs”. The vote failed 3-6 by a state House committee.
