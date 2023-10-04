Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar | 10.04.2023

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Brought to you by:

Live Nation Events

Friday, October 6th

Movements at Soundwell

The Chats at The Complex

Jessie Murph at The Complex

Saturday, October 7th

Hojean at Soundwell

Cannibal Corpse and Mayhem at The Depot

Neon Trees at The Complex

Sunday, October 8th

Cavalera Conspiracy at The Complex

On Sale Friday at 10am –

Trey Kennedy April 5 at Abravanel Hall

Oliver Tree February 7 at The Great Saltair

Zak Sabbath December 11 at The Complex

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

Other Concerts and Community Events

All Weekend

Dreamscapes – Through the year @ South Towne Mall – Link

Snowbird’s Oktoberfest 2023 8/11-10/15 – Link

Haunted Houses Open:

Nightmare on 13 th – Link

Day Haunt at Nightmare on 13th Haunted House – Link



Fear Factory – Link

Aaron Weber at Wise Guyes – Link

Friday, October 6th

Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert! At Eccles Theater – Link

Say She She at The State Room – Link

Brett Young – Dance With You at Sandy Ampitheater – Link

Millcreek Common Harvest Market at Millcreek Common – Link

Saturday, October 7th

Taylor Tomlinson at Eccles Theater – Link

The Halluci Nation (formally A Tribe Called Red) at The State Room – Link

Motionless In White: The Touring The End Of The World Tour at Great Saltair – Link

2nd Annual Sauce Lake City Fest at Madbrook Donut Co – Link

Giant Pumpkinpalooza at The Gateway – Link

Open Streets 2023 at The Blocks SLC – Link

Sunday, October 8th

Taylor Tomlinson at Eccles Theater – Link

Barktoberfest: A Howl-O-Ween Paws Party at Humane Society of Utah – Link

Farmers Markets:

Downtown Farmers Market at Pioneer Park – Saturdays 8am-2pm (6/03-10/21) – Link

Wheeler Farm Farmers Market – Sundays 9am-1pm (through 10/15) – Link

2023 Draper Farmers Market – June 17th – Oct 14th Select Saturdays 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM at Ballard Arena – Link

2023 Murray Park Farmer’s Market – 7/28-10/28 – 8am to 1pm – Link