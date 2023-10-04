Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar | 10.04.2023

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!
Brought to you by:
Live Nation Events
Friday, October 6th
Movements at Soundwell
The Chats at The Complex
Jessie Murph at The Complex
Saturday, October 7th
Hojean at Soundwell
Cannibal Corpse and Mayhem at The Depot
Neon Trees at The Complex
Sunday, October 8th
Cavalera Conspiracy at The Complex
On Sale Friday at 10am –
- Trey Kennedy April 5 at Abravanel Hall
- Oliver Tree February 7 at The Great Saltair
- Zak Sabbath December 11 at The Complex
All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com
Other Concerts and Community Events
All Weekend
Dreamscapes – Through the year @ South Towne Mall – Link
Snowbird’s Oktoberfest 2023 8/11-10/15 – Link
Haunted Houses Open:
- Nightmare on 13th – Link
-
- Day Haunt at Nightmare on 13th Haunted House – Link
- Fear Factory – Link
Aaron Weber at Wise Guyes – Link
Friday, October 6th
Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert! At Eccles Theater – Link
Say She She at The State Room – Link
Brett Young – Dance With You at Sandy Ampitheater – Link
Millcreek Common Harvest Market at Millcreek Common – Link
Saturday, October 7th
Taylor Tomlinson at Eccles Theater – Link
The Halluci Nation (formally A Tribe Called Red) at The State Room – Link
Motionless In White: The Touring The End Of The World Tour at Great Saltair – Link
2nd Annual Sauce Lake City Fest at Madbrook Donut Co – Link
Giant Pumpkinpalooza at The Gateway – Link
Open Streets 2023 at The Blocks SLC – Link
Sunday, October 8th
Taylor Tomlinson at Eccles Theater – Link
Barktoberfest: A Howl-O-Ween Paws Party at Humane Society of Utah – Link
Farmers Markets:
Downtown Farmers Market at Pioneer Park – Saturdays 8am-2pm (6/03-10/21) – Link
Wheeler Farm Farmers Market – Sundays 9am-1pm (through 10/15) – Link
2023 Draper Farmers Market – June 17th – Oct 14th Select Saturdays 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM at Ballard Arena – Link
2023 Murray Park Farmer’s Market – 7/28-10/28 – 8am to 1pm – Link