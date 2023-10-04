Boner of the Day for October 4th, 2023

Boner Candidate #1: DON’T WE ALL WISH THESE PEOPLE WOULD JUST GO AWAY?
Elon Musk is being sued by a former girlfriend, Claire Boucher, over parental rights. Grimes is resorting to a court order so she can be identified as a legal parent of the children she shares with Elon. They share 3 children together. Elon has 5 children with his former wife, and a set of twins with Shivon Zilis. A since deleted tweet from Grimes read, “Tell Shivon to unblock me and tell Elon to let me see my son or plz respond to my lawyer. I have never even been allowed to see a photo of these children until this moment, despite the situation utterly ripping my family apart.” Days after, Grimes took to X again to claim her and Zilis have spoken “at length,” and “we’re excited to become friends and have the kids grow up together.”
via Fox 13
Boner Candidate #2: ONE KNIFE FOR EACH AIRPOD
A 17 year old, Marc Louissant, decided to stab his co-worker after miscommunicating about a pair of missing Airpods. The victim, who’s also 17, grabbed the suspects Airpods by mistake when getting a ride home, thinking it was a pair of Airpods he borrowed earlier that day. Marc, is expected to be tried as an adult. Marc found that his earbuds were with his co-worker after using the Find my Iphone app. The victim promised to bring the Airpods back, but forgot the next day, which caused Louissant to confront the victim in a hostile manner. Later that night, Marc got a ride from another co-worker back to the movie theatre. The co-worker didn’t know Marc broght knives in his fanny pack, and eventually stabbed the victim twice.
via Local 10
Boner Candidate #3: I WOULD HATE TO WISH COVID…LONG COVID…ON ANYONE, BUT…..
Aaron Rodgers has now dubbed Travis Kelce as “Mr. Pfizer” while describing his excitement with the Jets since they only allowed him 6 catches for 60 yards. Kelce has recently collaborated with Pfizer to promote flu and covid-19 vaccines. It doesn’t seem like they are at each other’s throat, yet there’s been speculation when they were shown to be having a conversation on the sidelines. Rodgers claimed on the “The Pat McAfee Show,” that he would rather have fans leave it “up to the imagination.” Rodgers stated exactly, “It’s actually a better story, probably, left up to the imagination. I saw some different things and speculation on what we were talking about. I’ve known him for a long time. It was just a quick chat.”