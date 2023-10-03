Radio From Hell | 10.03.2023

Today’s Radio From Hell show starts with some Frank Christ presents They’re Fine, Just Fine, then we have a new Utah Word of the Day with Don and Denver Criddle. After that, we award Boner of the Day and Gina tells us a story about Jonesy getting recognized in public. Then we challenge a listener to Beat Gina and talk with Dr. Angela Dunn about the new Covid Vaccine Update. And of course, we finish with the Boner Recap, news and a Wellness Check with Alaina Wood.

Watch above or listen below!!!