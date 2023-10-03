Radio From Hell Wellness Check | 10.03.2023

The Habit Loop

Developing healthy habits might appear intimidating, often leading to feelings of demotivation and frustration during the process. The encouraging reality is that we are creatures of habit, constantly forming routines without even realizing it. Think about the effortless tasks you perform daily, like brushing your teeth or scrolling on your phone – these are all habits you’ve already established. When it comes to forging new habits, the key lies in the systems we implement. One tool in this regard is the habit loop, as elucidated by author Charles Duhigg in his book, “The Power of Habit.” Understanding and applying this concept can be a game-changer on your journey to cultivating healthier habits.

The Cue: The first step to forming a new habit is creating a habit cue. Something that will remind or trigger you to take action on the new habit. Habit cues can be location, time, emotional state, other people, or immediately preceding action. For example, we might have a sticky note on the mirror, an accountability partner, or a place to remind us to do our habit.

The Routine: This is the actual execution of the new habit, the action inspired by your habit cue. The key here is to take action repeatedly. If you find that your habit cue is not inspiring the desired action, make adjustments and try again. The cue should be something that works for your life, so don’t be afraid to make it personal.

The Reward: Once we’ve completed the routine, we experience the reward of our action. This should be something that we experience each time we follow through on the desired routine. For example, the reward might be the feeling of clean teeth after we brush, the happiness that comes with talking to a friend, or feeling more a peace after a meditation session. If your routine does not feel rewarding to you, you can add something enjoyable to it. For example, listening to soothing music while meditating, watching a show you love while working out, or talking to a friend while going on a walk.

By consistently following the cue-routine-reward cycle, we can rewire our brains and establish habits that serve our goals and aspirations. It takes time and repetition to create new habits, but the process is well worth the effort. Whether you’re striving for better health, enhanced productivity, or a more fulfilling life, the habit loop is a powerful tool at your disposal. So, start small, stay consistent, and watch as your habits lead you down the path of lasting success and happiness.

https://www.heart.org/en/healthy-living/healthy-lifestyle/habits https://charlesduhigg.com/how-habits-work/