Tech Talk with Jonathan Deesing for October 3rd, 2023

Go on an old-timey adventure with The Lamplighters League
- Recruit a team of scoundrels in the 1930s to stop an ancient cult from world domination
- Pick your agents, customize perks, and plan your tactics to defeat enemies
- Turn-based combat makes for strategic and cinematic battles
- Out today on Xbox and PC
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U7oq0_dIRiU
Roll up your sleeves, it’s time for killin in Assassin’s Creed Mirage
- Set in 9th century Baghdad, you play as a street thief rising through the Assassin’s guild
- A shorter, more digestible game than past entities, focused on the original’s gameplay and storytelling
- Out this Thursday on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC
- If you’re on PC, make sure to try out Ubisoft+ for $15 to play their entire library!
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G97lx7orMN8
Get ready gumshoes, Detective Pikachu Returns
- The sequel to 2016’s 3DS game in which you work with a talking Pikachu to solve mysteries
- Run around solving clues, investigating crimes, and talking to Pikachu
- Out this Friday on Nintendo Switch
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=za3iWx_8K-k
Forza Motorsport might just be the coolest and sexiest racing sim ever
- The latest and greatest from one of the best racing sims in the business
- Boasting over 500 vehicles (100 of which are new to the series) and 20 locations
- Features an all new blind driver assist, which lets fully blind players enjoy and excel at the game
- Out next Tuesday on Xbox and PC
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=em4gv1Ietko
Browsing the internet is getting more annoying and this person proved it
- Feel free to jump on and drive yourself nuts
- https://how-i-experience-web-today.com/detail.html