Tech Talk with Jonathan Deesing for October 3rd, 2023

Go on an old-timey adventure with The Lamplighters League

Recruit a team of scoundrels in the 1930s to stop an ancient cult from world domination

Pick your agents, customize perks, and plan your tactics to defeat enemies

Turn-based combat makes for strategic and cinematic battles

Out today on Xbox and PC

Roll up your sleeves, it’s time for killin in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Set in 9th century Baghdad, you play as a street thief rising through the Assassin’s guild

A shorter, more digestible game than past entities, focused on the original’s gameplay and storytelling

Out this Thursday on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC

If you’re on PC, make sure to try out Ubisoft+ for $15 to play their entire library!

Get ready gumshoes, Detective Pikachu Returns

The sequel to 2016’s 3DS game in which you work with a talking Pikachu to solve mysteries

Run around solving clues, investigating crimes, and talking to Pikachu

Out this Friday on Nintendo Switch

Forza Motorsport might just be the coolest and sexiest racing sim ever