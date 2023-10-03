Boner of the Day for October 3rd, 2023

Boner Candidate #1: EVIL NEVER DIES.
Oktoberfest is at its peak all over the world currently, but especially in Germany. At an Oktoberfest celebration in Saxony, East Germany, two men and one woman were seen and caught on video giving Nazi salutes. While they were saluting, a song the Nazi’s used to use called “Erika” played in the background. One of the men in the video salutes up to 15 times. Nazi saluting is illegal in both Germany and Austria, but the song “Erika” is not. German officials local to the Saxony area have launched an investigation and are taking the matter seriously and consider it terrorism.
via The JC
Boner Candidate #2: IN A TENSE MOMENT YOU NEED ANOTHER DRINK.
In Wisconsin, 55-year-old Michele R. Miller has been charged with her fourth offense of drunk driving. She caused an accident involving an SUV and four other cars, and was seen getting out of her car after the accident, walking to the gas station nearby, and taking a alcoholic beverage and chugging it in the parking lot. The person that she hit said, ” So why are you trying to buy more alcohol after you hit my car?” Police arrived shortly after the accident and saw Miller near the gas pumps passed out. She only had minor injuries, was treated for them, but was arrested. She was charged with driving under the influence and retail theft for not paying for the drink she took from the gas station. All Miller had to say was, ” [I] forgot my wallet in the car, and was going to get money to pay for the drink when police arrived.”
via WISN 12 News
Boner Candidate #3: OH, COME ON REPUBLICANS; HE ISN’T MALICIOUS, HE’S JUST DUMB.