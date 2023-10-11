Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar | 10.11.2023

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!
Friday, October 13th
Boys Like Girls at The Depot
Polyphia at The Complex
Saturday, October 14th
Christian French at The Depot
Bowling for Soup at The Complex
Sunday, October 15th
6lack Sunday, October 15 at The Complex
On Sale Friday at 10am –
- Madison Beer – June 4 at The Complex
- Thursday – February 3 at The Depot
- GROUPLOVE – March 11 at The Depot
- Dorian Electra – March 20 at The Complex
- MXPX – April 6 at The Depot
- GVLLOW – November 22 at Urban Lounge
- Tyler Childers – August 20 – USANA
All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com
Other Concerts and Community Events
All Weekend
Dreamscapes – Through the year @ South Towne Mall – Link
Snowbird’s Oktoberfest 2023 8/11-10/15 – Link
Haunted Houses Open:
- Nightmare on 13th – Link
- Day Haunt at Nightmare on 13th Haunted House – Link
- Fear Factory – Link
Christina P. at Wise Guys – Link
Friday, October 13th
Miss Coco Peru at Damn These Heels Queer Film Festival – Link
LSDream at Great Saltair – Link
Friday The 13th Masquerade Ball at Evo Hotel Crown Bar – Link
Saturday, October 14th
MERSIV live at The Complex – Link
2023 Equality Utah Allies Gala at Eccles Theater – Link
2023 Millfreaks – Link
Sunday, October 15th
Shakey Graves at The State Room – Link
Farmers Markets:
Downtown Farmers Market at Pioneer Park – Saturdays 8am-2pm (6/03-10/21) – Link
Wheeler Farm Farmers Market – Sundays 9am-1pm (through 10/15) – Link
2023 Draper Farmers Market – June 17th – Oct 14th Select Saturdays 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM at Ballard Arena – Link
2023 Murray Park Farmer’s Market – 7/28-10/28 – 8am to 1pm – Link