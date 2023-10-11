Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar | 10.11.2023

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Friday, October 13th

Boys Like Girls at The Depot

Polyphia at The Complex

Saturday, October 14th

Christian French at The Depot

Bowling for Soup at The Complex

Sunday, October 15th

6lack Sunday, October 15 at The Complex

On Sale Friday at 10am –

Madison Beer – June 4 at The Complex

Thursday – February 3 at The Depot

GROUPLOVE – March 11 at The Depot

Dorian Electra – March 20 at The Complex

MXPX – April 6 at The Depot

GVLLOW – November 22 at Urban Lounge

Tyler Childers – August 20 – USANA

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

Other Concerts and Community Events

All Weekend

Dreamscapes – Through the year @ South Towne Mall – Link

Snowbird’s Oktoberfest 2023 8/11-10/15 – Link

Haunted Houses Open:

Nightmare on 13 th – Link

Day Haunt at Nightmare on 13th Haunted House – Link



Fear Factory – Link

Christina P. at Wise Guys – Link

Friday, October 13th

Miss Coco Peru at Damn These Heels Queer Film Festival – Link

LSDream at Great Saltair – Link

Friday The 13th Masquerade Ball at Evo Hotel Crown Bar – Link

Saturday, October 14th

MERSIV live at The Complex – Link

2023 Equality Utah Allies Gala at Eccles Theater – Link

2023 Millfreaks – Link

Sunday, October 15th

Shakey Graves at The State Room – Link

Farmers Markets:

Downtown Farmers Market at Pioneer Park – Saturdays 8am-2pm (6/03-10/21) – Link

Wheeler Farm Farmers Market – Sundays 9am-1pm (through 10/15) – Link

2023 Draper Farmers Market – June 17th – Oct 14th Select Saturdays 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM at Ballard Arena – Link

2023 Murray Park Farmer’s Market – 7/28-10/28 – 8am to 1pm – Link