Homepage Feature 1

Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar | 10.11.2023

Posted on

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Brought to you by:

Live Nation Events

Friday, October 13th

Boys Like Girls at The Depot 

Polyphia at The Complex

Saturday, October 14th

Christian French at The Depot

Bowling for Soup at The Complex

Sunday, October 15th

6lack Sunday, October 15 at The Complex

 

On Sale Friday at 10am – 

  • Madison Beer – June 4 at The Complex
  • Thursday – February 3 at The Depot
  • GROUPLOVE – March 11 at The Depot
  • Dorian Electra – March 20 at The Complex
  • MXPX – April 6 at The Depot
  • GVLLOW – November 22 at Urban Lounge
  • Tyler Childers – August 20 – USANA

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

 

Other Concerts and Community Events

All Weekend

Dreamscapes – Through the year @ South Towne Mall – Link 

Snowbird’s Oktoberfest 2023 8/11-10/15 – Link 

Haunted Houses Open: 

  • Nightmare on 13thLink 
    • Day Haunt at Nightmare on 13th Haunted House – Link 
  • Fear Factory – Link 

Christina P. at Wise Guys – Link 

Friday, October 13th

Miss Coco Peru at Damn These Heels Queer Film Festival – Link 

LSDream at Great Saltair – Link 

Friday The 13th Masquerade Ball at Evo Hotel Crown Bar – Link 

Saturday, October 14th

MERSIV live at The Complex – Link 

2023 Equality Utah Allies Gala at Eccles Theater – Link 

2023 Millfreaks – Link 

Sunday, October 15th

Shakey Graves at The State Room – Link 

 

Farmers Markets: 

Downtown Farmers Market at Pioneer Park – Saturdays 8am-2pm (6/03-10/21) – Link 

Wheeler Farm Farmers Market – Sundays 9am-1pm (through 10/15) – Link 

2023 Draper Farmers Market – June 17th – Oct 14th Select Saturdays 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM at Ballard Arena – Link 

2023 Murray Park Farmer’s Market – 7/28-10/28 – 8am to 1pm – Link 

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

To Top