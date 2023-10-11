Boner of the Day for October 11th, 2023

Boner Candidate #1: WE WOULD HELP THE ROBBERY VICTIMS BUT SNORLAX JUST POPPED UP.
Two LAPD officers, Louis Lozano and Eric Mitchell, have been removed from their position after breaking department policy. The pair was requested for back up, but they didn’t show up because they claimed to not hear the request since they were in a loud park. Video released Oct. 5th shows a completely different story. Lozano asked Mitchell, “Should we ask to see if there is a message? Maybe they want us to go over there and help out.” Mitchell then said “It’s up to you senior.” Lozano responded, “Ahh, screw it.” They were too busy instead, playing Pokémon Go. Mitchell can be heard saying, “Snorlax just popped up.” The officers drove around the area for about another 20 minutes playing the game, talking about “berries” and “ultra-balls.” A disciplinary board voted the officers out unanimously, their report read, “In this scenario, their decision to not respond, and then attempt to conceal their whereabouts led this board to conclude that Lozano and Mitchell demonstrated a severe negative attitude and disdain toward Captain Davenport.”
via Fox 11
Boner Candidate #2: LET THE GIRL DANCE!
A Louisiana public school principal, Jason St. Pierre, has taken leave for the rest of the year because of public backlash to his idea of discipline, for dancing. A video taken from a hired DJ during an off-campus homing party, shows a 17-year old student dancing. That student is also the student government president, and was a scholarship candidate. When the video made it’s way to Principal St. Pierre he called the student into his office and removed her from her student body position, and no longer recommended her for the scholarship because she isn’t “living in the Lord’s way.” This caused students to stage a walk out with matching shirts saying “Let the girl dance!” The principal reversed his disciplinary actions, although the deadline for the scholarship had already passed. St. Pierre has since publicly apologized saying, “While that conversation was meant with the best intentions, I do understand it is not my responsibility to determine what students’ or others’ religious beliefs may be — that should be the responsibility of the individual.”
via Fox 13
Boner Candidate #3: CONGRESSWOMAN NANCY MACE IS AN ADULTEROR.
Nancy Mace attempted a ‘Scarlet Letter’ stunt that didn’t make sense. Nancy stated, “I’m wearing the ‘scarlet letter’ after the week that I just had, last week, being a woman up here and being demonized for my vote and for my voice, I’m here to let the rest of the world know and the country know: I’m on the side of the people. I’m not on the side of the establishment, and I’m going to do the right thing every single time no matter the consequences because I don’t answer to anybody in DC. I don’t answer to anyone in Washington. I only answer to the people.” A novel from the 19th century, “The Scarlet Letter,” is a story about unmarried women getting knocked up through an affair, and being forced to wear the scarlet red “A”. Nancy has recently been in hot water for being one of eight Republicans, and all Democrats, to vote out house speaker Kevin McCarthy. Additionally she’s been called out for giving an endorsement to Rep. Jim Jordan, even though Jim has been accused of ignoring sexual abuse complaints.
via Yahoo News