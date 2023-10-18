Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar | 10.18.2023

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!
Brought to you by:
Live Nation Events
Friday, October 20th
Nightly at The Depot
Saturday, October 21st
The Aces at The Complex
On Sale Friday at 10am –
- Alkaline Trio March 21 at The Complex
- Bad Friends Podcast January 27 at Kingsbury Hall
- Waterparks February 29 at The Union Event Center
- Code Orange March 6 at The Complex
All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com
Other Concerts and Community Events
All Weekend
Dreamscapes – Through the year @ South Towne Mall – Link
Haunted Houses Open:
- Nightmare on 13th – Link
- Day Haunt at Nightmare on 13th Haunted House – Link
- Fear Factory – Link
Dracula at Capitol Theater – 10/20-10/28 – Link
Salt Lake City Ghost Tour Ogden and SLC – 10/20-10/21 – Link
Open Streets 2023 on Main Street 10/20-10/21 – Link
Utah Grizzlies vs. Tulsa Oilers at Maverik Center 10/21-10/22 – Link
Friday, October 20th
Wilco at Eccles Theater – Link
Polyrhythmics at Commonwealth Room – Link
Michael Minelli at The State Room – Link
Hozier Unreal Unearth Tour 2023 at Maverik Center – Link
Punk Rock Halloween at Metro Music Hall – Link
Saturday, October 21st
Jonathan Van Ness at Eccles Theater – Link
Tom Odell at Commonwealth Room – Link
Bearly Dead at The State Room – Link
2023 SLC Haunted Half, 5K, & Kids Run at Sugar House Park – Link
2023 Utah Firefighter Chili Cookoff at America First Field – Link
Sunday, October 22nd
Dear Hunter at Commonwealth Room – Link
$uicideboy$ present Grey Day Tour 2023 with Ghostemane & more at Delta Center – Link
Farmers Markets:
Downtown Farmers Market at Pioneer Park – Saturdays 8am-2pm (6/03-10/21) – Link
2023 Murray Park Farmer’s Market – 7/28-10/28 – 8am to 1pm – Link