Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar | 10.18.2023

Friday, October 20th

Nightly at The Depot

Saturday, October 21st

The Aces at The Complex

On Sale Friday at 10am –

Alkaline Trio March 21 at The Complex

Bad Friends Podcast January 27 at Kingsbury Hall

Waterparks February 29 at The Union Event Center

Code Orange March 6 at The Complex

Other Concerts and Community Events

All Weekend

Dreamscapes – Through the year @ South Towne Mall – Link

Haunted Houses Open:

Nightmare on 13 th – Link

Day Haunt at Nightmare on 13th Haunted House – Link



Fear Factory – Link

Dracula at Capitol Theater – 10/20-10/28 – Link

Salt Lake City Ghost Tour Ogden and SLC – 10/20-10/21 – Link

Open Streets 2023 on Main Street 10/20-10/21 – Link

Utah Grizzlies vs. Tulsa Oilers at Maverik Center 10/21-10/22 – Link

Friday, October 20th

Wilco at Eccles Theater – Link

Polyrhythmics at Commonwealth Room – Link

Michael Minelli at The State Room – Link

Hozier Unreal Unearth Tour 2023 at Maverik Center – Link

Punk Rock Halloween at Metro Music Hall – Link

Saturday, October 21st

Jonathan Van Ness at Eccles Theater – Link

Tom Odell at Commonwealth Room – Link

Bearly Dead at The State Room – Link

2023 SLC Haunted Half, 5K, & Kids Run at Sugar House Park – Link

2023 Utah Firefighter Chili Cookoff at America First Field – Link

Sunday, October 22nd

Dear Hunter at Commonwealth Room – Link

$uicideboy$ present Grey Day Tour 2023 with Ghostemane & more at Delta Center – Link

Farmers Markets:

Downtown Farmers Market at Pioneer Park – Saturdays 8am-2pm (6/03-10/21) – Link

2023 Murray Park Farmer’s Market – 7/28-10/28 – 8am to 1pm – Link