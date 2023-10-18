Homepage Feature 1

Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar | 10.18.2023

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Live Nation Events

Friday, October 20th

Nightly at The Depot

Saturday, October 21st

The Aces at The Complex

 

On Sale Friday at 10am – 

  • Alkaline Trio March 21 at The Complex
  • Bad Friends Podcast January 27 at Kingsbury Hall
  • Waterparks February 29 at The Union Event Center
  • Code Orange March 6 at The Complex

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

 

Other Concerts and Community Events

All Weekend

Dreamscapes – Through the year @ South Towne Mall – Link 

Haunted Houses Open: 

  • Nightmare on 13thLink 
    • Day Haunt at Nightmare on 13th Haunted House – Link 
  • Fear Factory – Link 

Dracula at Capitol Theater – 10/20-10/28 – Link 

Salt Lake City Ghost Tour Ogden and SLC – 10/20-10/21 – Link 

Open Streets 2023 on Main Street 10/20-10/21 – Link 

Utah Grizzlies vs. Tulsa Oilers at Maverik Center 10/21-10/22 – Link 

Friday, October 20th

Wilco at Eccles Theater – Link 

Polyrhythmics at Commonwealth Room – Link 

Michael Minelli at The State Room – Link 

Hozier Unreal Unearth Tour 2023 at Maverik Center – Link 

Punk Rock Halloween at Metro Music Hall – Link 

Saturday, October 21st

Jonathan Van Ness at Eccles Theater – Link 

Tom Odell at Commonwealth Room – Link 

Bearly Dead at The State Room – Link 

2023 SLC Haunted Half, 5K, & Kids Run at Sugar House Park – Link 

2023 Utah Firefighter Chili Cookoff at America First Field – Link 

Sunday, October 22nd

Dear Hunter at Commonwealth Room – Link 

$uicideboy$ present Grey Day Tour 2023 with Ghostemane & more at Delta Center – Link 

Farmers Markets: 

Downtown Farmers Market at Pioneer Park – Saturdays 8am-2pm (6/03-10/21) – Link 

2023 Murray Park Farmer’s Market – 7/28-10/28 – 8am to 1pm – Link 

