Boner of the Day for October 18th, 2023

Boner Candidate #1: IT WAS A KIDNAPPING GONE VERY WRONG
Two brothers as well as a third man are now up against felony charges after kidnapping an individual who was not the intended target. They have been blamed for “forcefully transporting the victim to an AirBnB”. The men pointed a gun at the victim, threatened him with an electric drill, and threw water at him to simulate waterboarding. The three men attempted to force the victim to lure out the intended target at their work. When the kidnapping victim went inside they called police.
via Fox 13
Boner Candidate #2: WE’RE HAVING A PROBLEM AT THE RETURN TO NATURE FUNERAL HOME.
A foul odor was the cause of finding 189 unidentified bodies at the Return to Nature Funeral Home. Which is more bodies than what was originally reported two weeks ago, 115. Return to Nature Funeral home was struggling with missed tax payments, being evicted from one of their locations, and sued from a former crematorium about a year ago. Under Colorado law, state code requires that any body not buried within 24 hours must be properly refrigerated. More than 120 families are worried that their loved one’s is apart of the remains.
via Fox 13
Boner Candidate #3: THERE ARE CERTAIN THINGS YOU SHOULD PERHAPS NOT SAY AT CERTAIN TIMES.
University Professor at Cornell University, Russell Rickford, is under fire after controversial remark made about the war between Palestine and Israel. Russell said, “There are many Gazans of goodwill, many Palestinians of conscience, who abhor violence, as do you, as do I, who abhor the targeting of civilians, as do you, as do I — who were able to breathe. They were able to breathe for the first time in years. It was exhilarating. It was energizing. And if they weren’t exhilarated by this challenge to the monopoly of violence, by this shifting of the balance of power, then they would not be human. I was exhilarated.” He’s not the only one to be making these type of remarks. A lecturer at Stanford University has been suspended for what’s in his lecture. Stanford issued a statement saying, “We have received a report of a class in which a non-faculty instructor is reported to have addressed the Middle East conflict in a manner that called out individual students in class based on their backgrounds and identities.” When the lecturer asked the class how many jews were killed in the holocaust, the class responded 6 million. That’s when the lecturer said, “Yes, only 6 million.”
via Business Insider & Fox 13