Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar | 10.25.2023

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Live Nation Events

Friday, October 27th

Lil Yachty at The Complex

Saturday, October 28th

The Moss at The Depot (sold out)

Eric Nam at The Union Event Center

 

On Sale Friday at 10am – 

  • KXLLSWXTCH February 18 at Kilby Court
  • Kid Bloom March 18 at Soundwell
  • Chelsea Handler April 4 at Abravanel Hall
  • Ronny Chieng April 6 at Kingsbury Hall
  • Lainey Wilson – USANA – September 13 – USANA
  • Blink 182 – Peirce the Veil – One More Time Tour – July 11 – Delta Center

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

 

Other Concerts and Community Events

All Weekend

Dreamscapes – Through the year @ South Towne Mall – Link 

Haunted Houses Open: 

  • Nightmare on 13thLink 
    • Day Haunt at Nightmare on 13th Haunted House – Link 
  • Fear Factory – Link 

Dracula at Capitol Theater – 10/20-10/28 – Link 

Open Streets 2023 on Main Street 10/20-10/21 – Link 

Rocky Horror Picture Show at Broadway Cinema – Link 

Utah Grizzlies vs. Idaho Steelheads at Maverik Center – Link 

Rocky Horror Picture Show Live at Pioneer Theater – Link

Friday, October 27th

Get Freaky at State Fair Grounds – Link 

2023 Frights Under Lights at Living Planet Aquarium – Link 

6th Annual Halloween Bar Crawl – Link 

Saturday, October 28th

Magda-Vega w/ Tige & The Sons of Carlise at Big Willie’s – Link 

Beer, Booze & Blues at Commonwealth Room – Link 

YES at Eccles Theater – Link 

The Pour at The State Room – Link 

Get Freaky at State Fair Grounds – Link 

6th Annual Halloween Bar Crawl – Link 

2023 Scottish Festival – Link 

2023 West Valley Day of the Dead Celebration – Link 

Monster Block Party 2023 – Link 

Sunday, October 29th

God Is A Scottish Drag Queen at Eccles Theater – Link 

Get Freaky at State Fair Grounds – Link 

2023 Scottish Festival – Link 

Farmers Markets: 

2023 Murray Park Farmer’s Market – 7/28-10/28 – 8am to 1pm – Link 

