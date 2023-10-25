Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar | 10.25.2023

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!
Friday, October 27th
Lil Yachty at The Complex
Saturday, October 28th
The Moss at The Depot (sold out)
Eric Nam at The Union Event Center
On Sale Friday at 10am –
- KXLLSWXTCH February 18 at Kilby Court
- Kid Bloom March 18 at Soundwell
- Chelsea Handler April 4 at Abravanel Hall
- Ronny Chieng April 6 at Kingsbury Hall
- Lainey Wilson – USANA – September 13 – USANA
- Blink 182 – Peirce the Veil – One More Time Tour – July 11 – Delta Center
Other Concerts and Community Events
All Weekend
Dreamscapes – Through the year @ South Towne Mall – Link
Haunted Houses Open:
- Nightmare on 13th – Link
- Day Haunt at Nightmare on 13th Haunted House – Link
- Fear Factory – Link
Dracula at Capitol Theater – 10/20-10/28 – Link
Open Streets 2023 on Main Street 10/20-10/21 – Link
Rocky Horror Picture Show at Broadway Cinema – Link
Utah Grizzlies vs. Idaho Steelheads at Maverik Center – Link
Rocky Horror Picture Show Live at Pioneer Theater – Link
Friday, October 27th
Get Freaky at State Fair Grounds – Link
2023 Frights Under Lights at Living Planet Aquarium – Link
6th Annual Halloween Bar Crawl – Link
Saturday, October 28th
Magda-Vega w/ Tige & The Sons of Carlise at Big Willie’s – Link
Beer, Booze & Blues at Commonwealth Room – Link
YES at Eccles Theater – Link
The Pour at The State Room – Link
Get Freaky at State Fair Grounds – Link
6th Annual Halloween Bar Crawl – Link
2023 Scottish Festival – Link
2023 West Valley Day of the Dead Celebration – Link
Monster Block Party 2023 – Link
Sunday, October 29th
God Is A Scottish Drag Queen at Eccles Theater – Link
Get Freaky at State Fair Grounds – Link
2023 Scottish Festival – Link
Farmers Markets:
2023 Murray Park Farmer’s Market – 7/28-10/28 – 8am to 1pm – Link