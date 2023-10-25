Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar | 10.25.2023

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Friday, October 27th

Lil Yachty at The Complex

Saturday, October 28th

The Moss at The Depot (sold out)

Eric Nam at The Union Event Center

On Sale Friday at 10am –

KXLLSWXTCH February 18 at Kilby Court

Kid Bloom March 18 at Soundwell

Chelsea Handler April 4 at Abravanel Hall

Ronny Chieng April 6 at Kingsbury Hall

Lainey Wilson – USANA – September 13 – USANA

Blink 182 – Peirce the Veil – One More Time Tour – July 11 – Delta Center

Other Concerts and Community Events

All Weekend

Dreamscapes – Through the year @ South Towne Mall – Link

Haunted Houses Open:

Nightmare on 13 th – Link

Day Haunt at Nightmare on 13th Haunted House – Link



Fear Factory – Link

Dracula at Capitol Theater – 10/20-10/28 – Link

Open Streets 2023 on Main Street 10/20-10/21 – Link

Rocky Horror Picture Show at Broadway Cinema – Link

Utah Grizzlies vs. Idaho Steelheads at Maverik Center – Link

Rocky Horror Picture Show Live at Pioneer Theater – Link

Friday, October 27th

Get Freaky at State Fair Grounds – Link

2023 Frights Under Lights at Living Planet Aquarium – Link

6th Annual Halloween Bar Crawl – Link

Saturday, October 28th

Magda-Vega w/ Tige & The Sons of Carlise at Big Willie’s – Link

Beer, Booze & Blues at Commonwealth Room – Link

YES at Eccles Theater – Link

The Pour at The State Room – Link

2023 Scottish Festival – Link

2023 West Valley Day of the Dead Celebration – Link

Monster Block Party 2023 – Link

Sunday, October 29th

God Is A Scottish Drag Queen at Eccles Theater – Link

Farmers Markets:

2023 Murray Park Farmer’s Market – 7/28-10/28 – 8am to 1pm – Link